I often write about the role of human genetics in developing therapeutic hypotheses and, therefore, new medicines. Genomic studies link variation in biological pathways to human disease, providing evidence for the involvement of these pathways in disease biology. Drugs targeting these pathways, like the genetic variation itself, can change the trajectory of disease, giving them disease-modifying potential.

The drug development community has largely embraced this logic, as evidenced by the human genetics departments now standard across big pharma. But a common and reasonable counter-argument remains: there are few drugs that were pushed forward because of human genetic support and then succeeded clinically. More often than not, genetic validation follows approval. Increasingly, a genetic study will prospectively predict the outcome of an ongoing trial. But what is still rare is a genetic discovery with direct decision-making impact on the development trajectory of a successful drug.

We mostly use PCSK9 as the poster child of genetics-informed drug development, as it unequivocally makes the point. When pressed, we often cite other examples in the space of lipidology alongside it, such as NPC1L1, the target of ezetimibe. But genetic evidence for cardiovascular benefit in LDL-lowering NPC1L1 variant carriers arrived well after ezetimibe entered phase 3 (recruitment of IMPROVE-IT started in 2005). ANGPTL3, APOC3, ANGPTL4, and Lp(a) are further examples where genetics played a crucial role in advancing the targets, but, as of today, none has yet produced an approved drug beyond niche indications.

This lag is explained by the mechanics of drug development. Trials often take more than a decade, and since most large-scale GWAS emerged after 2010, we are still seeing only the top of the iceberg. Still, the wins are worth highlighting, as was the case recently for factor XI inhibition, which showed efficacy in a phase 3 trial for secondary prevention in non-cardioembolic stroke.

In this article, I present the human genetic story of TYK2 inhibition. Deucravacitinib, the first TYK2 inhibitor sold as Sotyktu by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), has been FDA-approved for plaque psoriasis since September 2022 and for psoriatic arthritis since March 2026. Its preclinical and clinical development was largely driven by human genetics showing that TYK2 variation influences risk for psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases.

The biology of TYK2 and link to disease through human knockouts

TYK2 (Tyrosine Kinase 2) was discovered in 1990, long before the Human Genome Project, as the second gene in a human lymphocyte cDNA library with a sequence motif characteristic of a tyrosine kinase. Today, TYK2 is recognized as one of the four members of the JAK family, alongside JAK1, JAK2, and JAK3. It is an intracellular signaling kinase that sits downstream of several cytokine receptors and translates extracellular immune signals into transcriptional responses through the JAK-STAT pathway. Among others, TYK2 is particularly important for signaling by type I interferons (IFN-α/β), IL-12, and IL-23. When these cytokines bind their receptors, TYK2 is activated, phosphorylates STAT transcription factors, and drives expression of genes involved in antiviral defense, inflammation, and immune-cell differentiation.

Tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) signaling in T cells and B cells. Source .

Already in the 1990s, mechanistic studies described the role of TYK2 in interferon signaling and downstream inflammatory response with potential implications for human disease. But its actual link to disease came from human genetics. In 2006, Minegishi et al described a patient with a homozygous loss-of-function mutation in TYK2 resulting in a premature stop codon. This is a so-called human knockout phenotype, offering a unique window into the phenotypic consequences and viability of completely blocking a gene product. Genetic TYK2 deficiency in this patient was linked to a hyper-IgE syndrome with atopic dermatitis, along with unusual susceptibility to various microorganisms including viruses, fungi, and mycobacteria. The patient's cells showed defects in multiple cytokine signaling pathways, including those for type I interferon, IL-6, IL-10, IL-12, and IL-23.

Evidence from genome-wide association studies

Around the same time in 2006, the first genome-wide association studies (GWAS) started appearing. In autoimmune disease, GWASs started immediately pointing to promising therapeutic pathways. The first psoriasis GWAS in 2007 including 1,446 cases and 1,432 controls detected two genome-wide significant signals at the loci of IL12B and IL23R. IL12B encodes the shared IL-12p40 subunit of IL-12 and IL-23, whereas IL23R encodes the receptor of IL-23. TYK2 interacts directly with the receptors of both IL-23 and IL-12 to transduce their intracellular signals, placing it directly downstream of both hits.

As GWAS sample sizes grew, common variation directly at the TYK2 locus began reaching genome-wide significance across multiple autoimmune diseases: Crohn’s disease (2010, 6,333 cases and 15,056 controls), multiple sclerosis (2010, 5,429 cases and 6,167 controls), systemic lupus erythematosus (2011, 4,143 cases and 17,739 controls), and rheumatoid arthritis (2012, 11,475 cases and 15,870 controls).

The first GWAS to reveal a TYK2 risk variant in psoriasis was published around the same time, in 2010. In a discovery sample of 2,622 cases and 5,667 controls, the top TYK2 variant reached a p-value of 9E-7, but combined with the replication dataset, bringing the total to 6,523 cases, it crossed the genome-wide significance threshold (p < 5E-8).

Manhattan plot of the first GWAS for psoriasis revealing a signal in the TYK2 locus (19p13). Data shown are from the discovery dataset; the signal reached genome-wide significance only after meta-analysis with the replication dataset. Source .

Subsequent GWAS meta-analyses with larger sample sizes (e.g. one with 10,588 cases and one with 36,466 cases) re-confirmed the signal, and independent studies, such as a GWAS of registry-coded disease entries in the VA Million Veterans Program (16,283 cases and 428,468 controls), confirmed reproducibility in an external cohort.

Fine-mapping the TYK2 locus

Since then, the biggest challenge in human genetics is not identifying promising genome-wide significant signals. It is understanding their biology to an extent that they can inform therapeutic hypotheses. The top TYK2 variants associated with disease risk varied across studies and autoimmune diseases, and most GWASs supported more than one independent signal at the locus. Risk variants spanned non-coding single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) as well as SNPs within the coding region of TYK2, such as rs34536443 and rs12720356.

The graph below highlights this complexity. It represents associations with a pool of autoimmune diseases using a multinomial logistic regression framework. The upper panel A shows the analysis adjusted only for age and sex, where rs34536443 pops up as the strongest SNP in the region. rs34536443 is a missense exonic variant in TYK2. After adjusting for rs34536443 (panel B), a second signal appears a couple of hundred kilobases upstream of TYK2, led by rs9797854. Adjusting further for rs9797854 (panel C) reveals a third signal, again within the TYK2 coding region, led by rs12720356, a missense variant.

Associations of variants in the TYK2 locus with a composite of autoimmune disease in multinomial logistic regression after (A) adjustment for age and sex, (B) further adjustment for rs34536443, and (C) further adjustment for rs9797854. The genes in the region are shown below the signal plots. Source .

As one can appreciate, this is a very dense region home to >20 genes, which makes disentangling the causal driver of the signal quite challenging. The fact that two top hits sit within the coding region of TYK2 strongly suggests that this is the causal gene. But the locus is a useful illustration of a broader problem: GWAS hits routinely land in loci this complex, where the causal gene is rarely obvious. Eric Fauman has long argued that the nearest gene to the top signal is the causal one roughly 70% of the time (e.g. here). Others have built machine learning models, like L2G trained on loci with high confidence about the causal gene, to predict the causal genes elsewhere. Even so, the problem remains far from solved for many loci.

Turning back to TYK2, focusing on the three variants that appear to drive risk and examining their associations across autoimmune diseases, only one shows a consistent pattern: rs34536443.

Associations of the top three TYK2 variants with different autoimmune diseases. Source .

This missense variant replaces a proline with an alanine at position 1104 (P1104A) in the kinase domain of TYK2, and is associated with dose-dependent protection against at least ten autoimmune diseases: psoriasis (Ps), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), type 1 diabetes (T1D), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), Crohn’s disease (CD), ulcerative colitis (UC), multiple sclerosis (MS), juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), and primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC). The variant has no effect on TYK2 expression but diminishes its kinase activity.

TYK2 protein domains and location of P1104A substitution encoded by rs34536443. TYK2 expression and phosphorylation (pTYK2) upon IFNβ stimulation by rs34536443 genotype. Source .

In an elegant analysis, Dendrou et al stimulated human immune cells carrying the rs34536443 variant and showed substantial impairment in signaling downstream of type I interferons (IFN-α and IFN-β), IL-12, and IL-23, as shown in the figure below. The authors then moved on confirming a protective effect of the variant in a mouse model of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis.

Effects of the rs34536443 on pSTAT3 induced by different cytokines across human immune cells. Source .

Phenome-wide explorations for de-risking safety

Based on these data, a key question was not whether TYK2 inhibition had potential to lower risk of autoimmunity, but whether it would be safe to target a pathway that so heavily controls IL-23, IL-12, and IFN type I signaling. After all, as covered above, homozygous carriers of complete loss-of-function TYK2 variants have a higher risk of immunosuppression, making them prone to infections.

Human genetic studies offered invaluable insights here. As opposed to complete loss-of-function, homozygosity for rs34536443 was linked to a milder phenotype of up to roughly 80% decline in downstream activity markers across IL-23, IL-12, and IFN type I signaling without abrogating TYK2 signaling. Large-scale biobanks enabled testing whether such a variant carries any hidden safety risks. A phenome-wide association study in 2015 found that the variant is associated with protection against rheumatoid arthritis, with no evidence of increased infection risk across more than 500 phenotypes examined.

A phenome-wide association study of two coding variants in TYK2 (N=29,377). Source .

Similarly, Dendrou et al, by interrogating multiple biobanks, showed that, unlike homozygous carriers of complete loss-of-function TYK2 variants, who face an increased risk of infection, homozygous carriers of P1104A were healthy, had lower risk of multiple autoimmune diseases, and showed no elevated risk of infection.

Associations of the rs34536443 variant with infectious disease risk in the UK Biobank. Source .

This had an impact on accelerating drug development, as it provided evidence that reducing TYK2 signaling, without completely inhibiting it, could be a viable path for reducing autoimmunity without impairing host response.

Importantly, these were early results and the safety profile of modulating TYK2 is yet to be established. Subsequent analyses of P1104A suggest associations with lung cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as nominal associations with prostate and breast cancer risk. Also, if we repeat the PheWAS with modern data from UK Biobank, FinnGen, and the Million Veterans Program, we do get signals for higher risk of malignant endpoints (non-melanoma skin cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma). Whether these signals are clinically meaningful in the context of pharmacological TYK2 inhibition remains to be seen in further market surveillance of TYK2 inhibitors or in trials with longer follow-up periods.

Phenome-wide association study of rs34536443 in UK Biobank, FinnGen, and Million Veterans Program. Source .

From human genetics to drug development

As always, human genetics can only point to very promising therapeutic hypotheses. Turning these hypotheses into drug candidates and ultimately opportunities for changing patient outcomes comes with its own nuances and challenges. Dendrou et al had directly proposed that modulating TYK2 activity in the same way that rs34536443 does is expected to offer the best balance between protection against autoimmunity and risk of infections. It turns out that deucravacitinib acts in a way very similar to rs34536443.

The variant changes an amino acid in the catalytic kinase domain of TYK2 (JH1) and stabilizes the inactive JH1 conformation rather than leading to complete TYK2 loss-of-function. As with other JAKs, there is a so-called pseudokinase domain (JH2) that controls the catalytic domain of TYK2. Interacting with this regulator of catalytic activity could allosterically inhibit TYK2, producing effects similar to the hypomorphic variant. Deucravacitinib binds at exactly this domain.

Effects of rs34536443 (P1104A) vs TYK2 allosteric inhibition. Source .

In an exceptional blog post, Dr. Robert Plenge from BMS tells the medicinal story of the development of an allosteric TYK2 inhibitor that unfolded in parallel to the human genetic findings. BMS scientists wanted to avoid the catalytic domain of TYK2 due to its high similarity to the catalytic domain of other JAKs that would lead to cross-reactivity. They screened thousands of compounds using a cell-based phenotypic assay capturing IL-23 signaling activity to find a TYK2 inhibitor that did not cross-react with other JAKs. Their broad screening strategy led to a small molecule hit that would bind the pseudokinase domain of TYK2. Interestingly, while the role of this domain was already suspected, there was no approved drug targeting a pseudokinase at the time. The final step included chemical modification of the lead candidate (by substituting three hydrogen atoms for deuterium) to preclude the molecule from metabolizing into a less selective metabolite.

Chemical structure of deucravacitinib and an X-ray structure of deucravacitinib bound to the TYK2 JH2 pseudokinase domain. Source .

BMS and other companies had been trying to develop a selective TYK2 inhibitor since the 2000s and deucravacitinib entered clinical development at the end of 2015. The first phase 2 trial for psoriasis (published in 2018) showed that up to 75% of patients receiving 3-12 mg of deucravacitinib (vs. just 7% with placebo) had a meaningful reduction in their skin lesions.

Effects of different doses of deucravacitinib vs. placebo across different endpoints in a phase 2 study of psoriasis (N=44-45 per group). Source .

Ultimately, two large phase 3, double-blinded, 52-week trials (POETYK PSO-1 and PSO-2) together enrolling roughly 1,600 patients proved efficacy and safety of 6 mg of deucravacitinib over placebo and apremilast (PDE4 inhibitor; another treatment option for psoriasis). These data led to FDA approval of deucravacitinib as the first selective, allosteric inhibitor of TYK2 for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in September 2022. As would be expected, BMS expanded development to other autoimmune disease indications, achieving additional approval for psoriatic arthritis in March 2026 based on findings of the POETYK PsA-1 and PsA-2 trials, whereas systemic lupus erythematosus has advanced to phase 3 (POETYK SLE-1 and SLE-2), building on promising phase 2 data. Phase 2 studies are also ongoing for other indications, including lupus nephritis, inflammatory bowel disease, alopecia areata, vitiligo, hidradenitis suppurativa, and sarcoidosis. The field also moves forward with additional pharmaceuticals, including zasocitinib by Takeda (also an allosteric inhibitor binding to the pseudokinase domain) that showed better efficacy than deucravacitinib in a head-to-head comparison trial.

Concluding thoughts

TYK2 is a unique example of genomics-driven drug development. Genetics was not only informative for target validation and indication selection, but also for supporting chemical development toward partial modulation instead of complete inhibition of the target. Outside monogenic and Mendelian disease, the list of approved drugs with genetic support that predates and shapes their clinical development is short, by my estimate fewer than 20.

I would like to highlight two things.

First, when we see such stories through a genetics lens, it is easy to disregard the nuances and challenges of the really hard parts of drug development. It took almost 20 years to design and develop a selective, effective, and safe TYK2 inhibitor and bring it through clinical trials for psoriasis, while clinical development in other indications is still ongoing. In my previous article for factor XI inhibition, I highlighted how challenging clinical development was until the right indication fit was found. TYK2 is a lesson in the challenges faced at the medicinal chemistry front. Target identification and validation through genetics is just the first and, probably, the easy part of drug development.

Second, the timeline of development is interesting. It has been 16 years since the first TYK2 GWAS signal for psoriasis. For sure, efforts to develop a TYK2 inhibitor in the labs of pharma companies predated genetic evidence, as documented in Dr. Plenge’s post. But once it appeared, it definitely pushed investment in this direction. What genetics did was not discover it from scratch, but link it to specific indications and, as a result, prioritize it among other targets competing for the same investments.

These timeframes make it clear why it is still rare to have documented examples of human genetic findings that directly influenced the development of approved drugs. We are still early. Many genetic findings are on genes with entirely unknown functions. Understanding the biology, designing a drug, and pushing through early clinical development is easily a journey that can take 15 or 20 years. It is reasonable to expect that as we move 20-30 years away from the first GWAS signals, we are going to start seeing a much more serious impact of genetic findings on drug development.