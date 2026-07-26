The Codon

The Codon

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Deepak Jha's avatar
Deepak Jha
8h

good post (as usual). And I am firmly of the camp that, at least for I&I, more things like TYK2 needs to be explored (conceptually). There is a tribe of information out there but all everyone wants to find is a YTE 🤷🏽‍♂️😂

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