Proteomics refers to efforts to measure at scale the abundance of protein sets within biological samples. Technological advances spanning affinity-based assays (Olink, SomaLogic) and high-throughput mass spectrometry have made it possible to measure thousands of proteins simultaneously in a single sample. With these platforms now entering biobanks and clinical trials, proteomics shows potential for powering diagnostic innovation, enabling risk prediction, uncovering novel disease biology, and supporting drug development. Below is a round-up of some papers and preprints from the past weeks that showcase the breadth of what’s possible.

1. Proteomics as a means to understanding causal drivers of genetic predisposition to disease

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have revealed thousands of associations between genetic variants and disease risk. Yet, identifying the causal drivers of these associations remains difficult. Proteomics offers an extra layer between genetic variation and disease risk, allowing to link variants to changes in protein abundance. Detecting such protein quantitative trait loci (pQTLs) can offer mechanistic explanations for variant effects.

Most efforts to detect pQTLs, including in massive population-based datasets such as the UK Biobank, have traditionally focused on peripheral blood due to its accessibility and availability in large-scale cohorts. But an increasing number of efforts aims at the discovery of pQTLs in disease-relevant tissues. A new study analyzed 1,362 brain samples from a multi-ancestry cohort of African American, Hispanic, and non-Hispanic White offering a brain-specific pQTL resource.

Mass spectrometry detected 11,748 proteins in samples from the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. GWAS for each protein and fine-mapping of their cis loci (i.e. the locus of the gene coding for them) led to 858 putative causal pQTLs that were common across ancestries. Using Mendelian randomization to link these variants to risk of psychiatric and neurologic diseases, 119 significant associations emerged, offering concrete hypotheses for future functional work. Notably, most high-confidence associations did not differ across African American, Hispanic, and non-Hispanic White populations.

Link to study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-025-02291-2

The pQTL summary statistics are available for download here: https://www.synapse.org/Synapse:syn64600176/files/

2. Proteomics as a potential solution to diagnostic challenges

Diagnostic biomarkers are valuable in clinical and research settings. In clinical medicine, they support or confirm diagnostic hypotheses allowing for the initiation of disease-specific treatments. In research contexts, they enable accurate disease labeling or patient selection for clinical trials. Traditionally, blood-based biomarkers include measurements of single disease-relevant molecules, such as proteins produced as a result of tissue damage or disease-specific autoantibodies. Proteomics offers new opportunities for diagnostic biomarker discovery: either for single proteins that were not thoroughly analyzed before or for combinations of protein changes in so-called proteomic signatures. There are several examples, where this has shown promise in recent years.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a devastating neurodegenerative disease, which most people know for its poor prognosis and lack of available treatments. However, what is less known to the public is that diagnosing ALS can be challenging due to a lack of specific biomarkers. Patients often wait years for a definitive diagnosis due to non-specific symptoms and the need to rule out other conditions. This delay adds distress to patients and their caregivers and slows access to clinical trials of disease-modifying treatments.

A new study applied Olink proteomics (after quality controls 2,886 proteins) to plasma samples from 231 individuals diagnosed with ALS and 384 control individuals (n = 214 healthy individuals and n = 170 with other neurological conditions) and identified a set of 33 proteins that were significantly different between the two groups. The differences in abundance were confirmed in external replication samples, including samples, where proteins were quantified with the SomaScan platform or ELISAs. A proteomic signature trained on these 33 proteins showed high discrmination potential between ALS cases and controls (area under the curve 96%). The signature included NFL, a protein marker of neuronal damage that is a known biomarker of neurodegeneration, but its performance was clearly not only dependent on it (area under the curve from 86% to 96% across replication samples when excluding NFL).

Link to study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03890-6

3. Proteomic signatures as surrogate endpoints in clinical trials

In drug development, probably the most promising use of proteomics is creating signatures that act as surrogates for hard endpoints in early phase trials. Depending on the therapeutic area, one of the biggest bottlenecks of proving drug efficacy is the time it takes to measure clinical endpoints. For example, trials assessing metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH) require invasive liver biopsies over years of follow-up to prove benefit. In recent trials, semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, demonstrated superiority versus placebo for improvement of histological activity and fibrosis in participants with MASH and moderate to advanced liver fibrosis.

Previous observational studies established proteomic signatures using a SomaScan panel of aptamer-based quantifications of proteins, validated against liver histology to grade or stage steatosis, lobular inflammation, hepatocellular ballooning and liver fibrosis, comprising 12, 14, 5 and 8 protein analytes, respectively. Now, a post hoc analysis of a phase 2 trial of semaglutide, which followed 249 patients treaed with semaglutide or placebo for 72 weeks assessed changes in these proteomic signals.

There was a clear dose-response relationship between semaglutide treatment and improvement in all 4 proteomic surrogates of MASH histology, which mirrored the known effects on the histologic endpoints. While we’re still figuring out the best way to develop such signatures, for therapeutic areas with hard-to-assess outcomes, promising effects on these signatures can offer early phase 2 efficacy signals. This can help de-risk and prioritize candidates worth pursuing in phase 3 trials worth hundreds of millions.

Link to study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03799-0

4. Proteomics offering response biomarkers for clinical trials

While new treatments need to show benefit at an aggregate level to be approved, there is often dramatic heterogeneity in how individual patients respond to treatments. Not all patients experience the expected benefit and some of them might experience toxicity. Sensitive biomarkers of response to a treatment can be useful, as they allow for timely identification of patients, who might experience benefit (or harm). Such biomarkers could reveal whether a therapy is working relatively fast, guiding dose or treatment adjustments. This is another area, where proteomics could hold promise. To develop such biomarkers, we would need a combination of proteomic and clinical data from trials.

While this field is still in its infancy, one example comes from a phase 3 trial of the JAK1/2 selective inhibitor baricitinib in juvenile idiopathic arthritis that showed robust improvement in clinical response. Using Olink, this recent post hoc analysis aimed to explore pharmacodynamic changes in serum proteomic profiles over 12 weeks of treatment that were correlated with clinical response. Baseline and 12-week plasma samples were available for 84 patients. Out of >2,900 proteins, 7 were up- or downregulated in all patients, who responded to baricitinib and were correlated with clinical response (IL6, CCL7, CCL18, MMP3, fibrinogen-like protein 1, myocilin, erythropoietin).

While the weak correlations (Pearson’s r between 0.2 and 0.3) make these results exploratory at best, this study offers an early example of a study design that will probably become more common.

Link to study: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanrhe/article/PIIS2665-9913(25)00153-5/abstract

5. Interpreting proteomic signatures of disease risk

Finally, proteomics is beginning to mature into risk prediction tools. Several studies have shown that protein-based risk scores outperform traditional clinical models for prediction of cardiovascular events, incident diabetes, and other chronic conditions. While promising, a challenge toward implementation is interpretability. Clinicians are unlikely to trust “black box” scores built from hundreds of proteins without insights into underpying biological processes.

A recent preprint aimed at tackling this issue. The authors tested associations of Olink-based protein quantifications with the incidence of 23 diseases in the UK Biobank (Olink-based) and found that the majority of proteins associated with disease risk are unlikely to be causally involved in disease progression: for only 8% of them there was evidence of causal effects using Mendelian randomization. On the contrary, most proteins were correlated with disease risk due to capturing exposures to environmental risk factors, such as smoking.

This has important implications for how we interpret proteomic biomarkers. Complex multiomic biomarkers must account for the heterogeneity of their components, particularly at the individual patient level. For example, did an elevated proteomic signature for cardiovascular risk arise from progression of coronary atherosclerosis, or from the onset of smoking? The clinical interventions for these scenarios would differ substantially. I expect this challenge to represent a central bottleneck in the implementation of proteomic biomarkers in the future. Addressing it will require carefully designed studies and integration of proteomics into classical clinical research.

Link to study: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.27.25334571v1