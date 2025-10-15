The biggest promise of sequencing the human genome and the subsequent revolution in population genetics has been the development of new therapeutics.

The theory is straightforward:

identify a variant associated with a disease of interest;

map this variant to a gene;

understand the mechanism through which the product of this gene influences disease pathogenesis;

design a drug that targets this product.

The hope is that such a drug, agonizing or antagonizing the target, will modify disease progression in humans, in a way similar to how genetic variation does.

After all, this is how we’ve been studying causal mechanisms of disease in in vitro systems and animal models for several decades. Do we suspect that a protein is involved in Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis? Let’s knock its encoding gene out in an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model and see if it slows down or accelerates disease progression. This approach has been a cornerstone of experimental biology, helping prove molecular relevance and prioritize drug targets.

Why wouldn’t the same principle also work in humans? Why not look at people who, by nature, carry variants that alter a protein’s function, expression, or abundance and see if they have different risks of disease? Wouldn’t that be a direct way to inform drug target selection?

There have been solid examples, where human genetic data already delivered efficient therapeutics. Perhaps the most famous one includes PCSK9 inhibitors, born from the discovery that loss-of-function variants in PCSK9 lead to lifelong reductions in cholesterol and coronary heart disease risk.

Effect of PCSK9 loss-of-function genetic variants on plasma LDL cholesterol (left) and risk of coronary heart disease (right). Source .

Today, PCSK9 inhibitors are a powerful tool in our fight to lower atherogenic lipoproteins and prevent atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with an increasing number of new modalities emerging.

Impact of evolocumab, a monoclonal antibody against PCSK9, on LDL cholesterol levels (left) and risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (right) in the phase 3 FOURIER trial of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and elevated LDL cholesterol. Source .

However, PCSK9 inhibition has been the exception, not the rule. Most drug targets pursued in development have not emerged from human genetic studies, but from conventional, target-focused biological experiments, typically driven by the curiosity and intuition of individual academic labs.

The question is whether human genetics can be more systematically applied to inform the drug development pipeline. In theory, one could imagine repeating the PCSK9–coronary heart disease exercise for any target–indication pair. Can such genetic evidence help us predict the therapeutic potential of interventions? Can it help us estimate their efficacy before they ever enter clinical trials?

These questions matter, given the unfortunate reality that fewer than 10% of drugs entering clinical development ever reach the market, with the median cost of bringing a single drug to approval now exceeding $1 billion.

Retrospective analyses of past drug programs have shown that drugs targeting genes with human genetic support are two to three times more likely to succeed in clinical development.

Relative success of drugs with genetically supported targets per therapeutic area and phase transition. Source .

However, a retrospective analysis benefits from hindsight: we already know which drugs worked, and we can conveniently find supporting genetic evidence (however this is defined) afterward. Answering the question of genetic support for a drug target prospectively—before trial results are known—is of course riskier and there have been only a handful of successful documented results, such as PCSK9 inhibition.

Mendelian randomization as a drug target discovery approach

Most traits we study in human biology are constantly changing or are severely confounded. The advantage of studying genetics is that it offers a uniquely stable source of information. Our germline genetic profile remains fixed throughout our life and is, in a classical sense, not affected by external confounders (there are exceptions, such as assortative mating, which I’ll set aside here). It’s like the causal anchor of biology.

By studying individuals who are, in effect, naturally randomized to carry variants that up- or downregulate particular pathways, we can explore the causal role of these pathways in disease risk. All we need are high-resolution genetic data that (1) identify variants proxying the modulation of a pathway, and (2) link those variants to disease outcomes.

This concept, known as Mendelian randomization, was formalized around two decades ago, as a causal inference method for human observational data, where confounding and reverse causation often obscure true effects. While early Mendelian randomization efforts typically focused on one or two well-characterized variants, the arrival of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) transformed the field: thousands of variants could now be identified that modulated pathways or risk factors, enabling large-scale, data-driven analyses across multiple traits and diseases.

About 10–15 years ago, Mendelian randomization began to attract attention as a predictive tool for drug development. A classic example is the relationship between HDL cholesterol and coronary artery disease. For years, observational studies suggested that higher HDL cholesterol levels protect against heart disease. Yet Mendelian randomization analyses found no evidence that genetically elevated HDL cholesterol reduces risk of coronary disease challenging the concept that raising HDL would lead to meaningful reductions in heart disease risk. Trials confirmed this prediction: CETP inhibitors, developed to raise HDL, failed to lower cardiovascular event rates.

Over time, we saw the rise and fall of Mendelian randomization, which became the victim of its own simplicity. There was an abundance of GWAS studies, which increasingly open-accessed their summary statistics, along with an emergence of analytical techniques that allowed Mendelian randomization explorations in these publicly available datasets. Despite increasing concerns raised by the scientific community that the larger sample sizes and the increase in variants being used increase the chance of the strong Mendelian randomization assumptions being violated, there was an explosion of Mendelian randomization studies in the biomedical literature.

Number of Mendelian randomization papers in biomedical literature up to 2024. Source .

This massive increase in, on many occasions, poorly performed studies raised skepticism and influenced the credibility of Mendelian randomization explorations to the extent that journal editors became reluctant to publish stand-alone Mendelian randomization studies.

Still, I would argue that Mendelian randomization remains the most powerful tool we have for assessing the likely effects of perturbing a drug target on clinical outcomes. When carefully applied, it can inform every stage of drug development—from target discovery and validation to predicting efficacy, side effects, and even patient subgroups most likely to benefit. It is the only type of genetic analysis that can link genetic variation to interpretable changes in biomarkers tested in clinical trials, providing information on both the direction and magnitude of effect.

To illustrate this, I’ll walk through a study we recently published in Nature Cardiovascular Research using Mendelian randomization to investigate IL6 perturbation and cardiovascular disease risk. The findings highlight interleukin-6 (IL-6) as a promising therapeutic target in this space. Importantly, with the results of a phase 3 cardiovascular outcome trials still pending, we hope our study will serve as a rare proof of prospective validation of the value of using human genetics and Mendelian randomization in predicting trial results.

Genetic variants in IL6 mimicking interleukin-6 inhibition

Our work focused on providing genetic evidence to support ongoing efforts to target the cytokine IL-6 for lowering cardiovascular risk. The concept of targeting inflammation in cardiovascular disease has been explored for over two decades, with phase 3 trial data demonstrating that colchicine, a broad-spectrum anti-inflammatory agent, and canakinumab, an anti-IL-1β antibody, can reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with symptomatic atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Now, anti-IL-6 antibodies are advancing through clinical development: ziltivekimab (Novo Nordisk), being evaluated in the phase 3 ZEUS trial; clazakizumab (CSL Behring), under phase 3 investigation in patients on dialysis; and pacebekitug (Tourmaline Bio), which has successfully completed a phase 2 study.

Genetic studies have been instrumental in identifying the IL-6 signaling pathway as a potential causal mediator of atherosclerosis. While numerous inflammatory biomarkers had been associated with cardiovascular risk in observational epidemiological studies, only IL-6 signaling has demonstrated robust genetic evidence supporting causality: back in 2012, two independent research groups concurrently reported that a functional variant in the IL6R gene on chromosome 1 (rs2228145) is associated with lower circulating C-reactive protein (CRP) concentrations and a reduced risk of coronary heart disease.

Examples of inflammatory mediators suggested over the years to be associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD) in observational epidemiologic studies vs. Mendelian randomization.

These findings were subsequently confirmed by newer genetic studies that leveraged additional CRP-associated variants within the IL6R locus. These analyses not only reinforced the causal role of IL-6 signaling but also broadened the spectrum of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease outcomes linked to this pathway, including peripheral artery disease, carotid atherosclerosis, large artery atherosclerotic stroke, and abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Associations of genetically predicted IL-6 receptor inhibition,proxied by the lead rs2228145 variant or a 26-variant IL6R score with cardiovascular phenotypes. Source .

Still, the difference that these genetic studies focus on variants within IL6R, whereas ongoing trial efforts target its ligand, IL-6, is not a trivial one. The genetic studies have to-date provided evidence for mimicking IL-6 receptor inhibition, not inhibition of IL-6 itself, which is the strategy pursued with current pharmacological interventions. Why is this important? As we know, biology has several ways of fooling us. IL-6 signaling is complex. So far we know that it operates through three mechanistically distinct pathways: classical signaling, trans-signaling, and cluster signaling. Each pathway acts on different cell types and produces different downstream effects. Experimental studies suggest that inhibiting the IL-6 receptor vs. IL-6 itself may differentially affect these pathways.

So, we set out to test if the genetic support for IL-6 receptor extends to inhibition of IL-6 itself.

We screened the region encoding IL-6 in chromosome 7 and found 12 moderately correlated variants (r2<0.1) being associated with circulating CRP levels at what we call genome-wide significance (p<5E-8). CRP was used as a biomarker of the activity of the pathway. It is directly downstream of IL-6 and is what is used as endpoint in early clinical trials testing inhibitors of IL-6 signaling.

This is an important point. It is widely assumed that biomarkers used in Mendelian randomization should be causal drivers of the effects of the selected variants on the outcome. This is not the case. In our example, CRP is not a causal mediator of atherosclerosis. Causality is not exerted at the level of the biomarker, but at the level of the genetic variation. The variants have causal effects on the outcome of interest, not the selected biomarker. CRP, in this case, is used just as a thermometer of IL-6 signaling activity. It is not the causal driver of its effect.

None of the selected variants were located within the coding region of IL6, suggesting that they may influence IL6 RNA expression by effects on regulatory regions. Indeed, the variants were associated with expression of IL6 across different tissues and immune cell types and also parallel to CRP influenced circulating IL-6 levels.

Associations of the selected IL6 genetic variants with (a) CRP levels, (b) IL6 expression across tissues and cell types, and (c) circulating IL-6 levels. Source .

Variant selection is the most complex task of this kind of analysis. Providing evidence that actually the variants really proxy what we want to proxy is really crucial. This is, unfortunately, the step of Mendelian randomization analyses that cannot be automated. Many times variants might influence downstream traits not by infuencing the gene coding for the target we are interested in, but neighboring genes. We know that genes with similar functions tend to cluster within regions of the human genome. Or variants might influence genes further away from our target gene downstream of neighboring genes. To make sure that the variants are good proxies of the mechanism of interest (e.g. IL-6 inhibition), we need to validate them against readouts that we know to be influenced by this mechanism.

Are the selected variants truly proxies of IL-6 signaling inhibition?

Three observations strongly support that:

(1) When aggregated, the variants produce a meaningful lifelong reduction in CRP levels, consistent with the expected effects of pharmacological IL-6 inhibition.

(2) The variants reliably predict the effects of anti–IL-6 antibodies on circulating biomarkers observed in clinical trials. This includes eight (!) biomarkers measured in the phase 2 RESCUE trial of ziltivekimab (fibrinogen, serum amyloid A, haptoglobin, lipoprotein(a), LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, apolipoprotein A, and apolipoprotein B) and three biomarkers assessed in the phase 2 TRANQUILITY trial of pacebekitug (fibrinogen, lipoprotein(a), and serum amyloid A).

(3) The variants are associated with a lower risk of rheumatoid arthritis and polymyalgia rheumatica. Both clinical endpoints are established indications for antibodies targeting IL-6 signaling (albeit at the receptor level, e.g., tocilizumab).

Associations of the selected IL6 genetic variants mirror the effects of IL-6 signaling inhibition on biomarkers and clinical endpoints as captured in clinical trials. Source .

So, now the key question: do these variants also influence cardiovascular outcomes?

Our results confirm that genetic variants in IL6 mimicking IL-6 inhibition are associated with manifestations of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease across major vascular beds. The effects are comparable to, or even stronger than, those observed for IL6R variants for an equivalent decrement in CRP levels. Specifically, significant associations were observed with coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, carotid atherosclerosis, and large artery atherosclerotic stroke.

Associations of IL6 and IL6R genetic variants proxying IL-6 and IL-6 receptor inhibition with cardiovascular phenotypes per 24% decrease in CRP levels. Source .

So, if the effects of interventions targeting IL-6 mirror those of the selected genetic variants—similar to what has been observed for the tested biomarkers and clinical endpoints in previous trials—we would expect IL-6 inhibition to reduce the incidence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular events.

A common critique of human genetic studies is that they are predominantly based on individuals of European ancestry, raising concerns about their generalizability to other populations. Reassuringly, when we tested available outcomes in Biobank Japan, which includes individuals of East Asian ancestry, the effects of these variants were largely consistent.

Association of IL6 variants proxying IL-6 inhibition in Biobank Japan with cardiovascular endpoints. Source.

A major concern with anti-inflammatory therapies for chronic disease prevention, particularly in older individuals, is their potential to impair host defense and increase susceptibility to infections. What can genetic analyses reveal about safety?

Previous analyses of IL6R variants demonstrated measurable effects on the risk of neutropenia and common bacterial infections, including skin and soft tissue infections and urinary tract infections, consistent with clinical observations of tocilizumab and sarilumab use. Interestingly, the effect appeared less pronounced for IL6 variants. Although these variants lowered circulating counts of all leukocyte types, we observed lower (!) risks of important infection endpoints, including hospitalization due to pneumonia, sepsis, and severe COVID-19.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IL-6 receptor inhibition was shown to reduce mortality in severe COVID-19 (an effect that Mendelian randomization analyses had predicted before the trials), likely by ameliorating cytokine release syndrome. Whether IL-6 inhibition may confer a similar protective effect against severe systemic consequences of infections remains to be determined in ongoing clinical trials.

Association of IL6 and IL6R genetic variants proxying IL-6 or IL-6 receptor inhibition and risk of (a) infectious disease endpoints and (b) complete blood counts. Source .

Finally, we performed a hypothesis-free phenome-wide association study (PheWAS) to evaluate the effects of the selected IL6 genetic variants across the spectrum of human disease. PheWAS leverages the phenotypic depth of large-scale biobanks and registries, enabling the linkage of genetic information with electronic health records. This approach is valuable because it can identify:

Potential repurposing opportunities, supporting the expansion of the therapeutic indication spectrum for under-development drugs. Unexpected safety signals, which may inform clinical development, including refined phenotyping in phase 3 trials or adjustments to exclusion criteria for specific patient populations.

In FinnGen (500,000 individuals of Finnish ancestry), our findings were highly consistent with our prior observations, including associations with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and respiratory infections. In addition, several novel signals emerged that merit further investigation, including potential safety signals for migraine, glaucoma, and pregnancy-related hemorrhage, and potential efficacy signals for depression and gallstone disease. While some associations may reflect noise due to multiple comparisons, others, such as the link to depression, are supported by prior literature, whereas the safety signals may highlight populations in which caution should be exercised when considering anti-IL-6 therapies.

Phenome-wide association study of the genetic proxies of IL-6 inhibhition. Source .

Final thoughts

After years of methodological development, approaches for exploring drug targets using human genetic data have matured sufficiently to provide meaningful, actionable insights across the drug development spectrum: from predicting effects on biomarkers and identifying potential therapeutic indications, to informing target patient populations and highlighting unexpected safety signals.

Our pipeline for testing a drug target using genetic data and Mendelian randomization with relevance for different stages of drug development. Source .

Most published efforts have focused on evaluating whether clinical trial findings can be recapitulated using genetic studies. In contrast, our study provides independent genetic evidence for IL-6 inhibition, without accompanying trial data, and awaits replication in upcoming phase 3 trials. Notably, results from the ZEUS trial, testing ziltivekimab in patients with atherosclerosis, chronic kidney disease, and elevated CRP, are anticipated in 2026. Tourmaline Bio, the developer of pacibekitug, another IL-6 inhibitor that showed promising results in phase 2, was recently acquired by Novartis, suggesting that additional phase 3 trials may emerge in the near future.

Along similar lines, several recent studies have suggested that drug development programs targeting proteins supported by human genetic evidence are more likely to result in approved therapies. These studies typically link drug development databases with genetic data and provide high-level support for the concept. However, by automating the process for scalability, they offer limited mechanistic insight and often contribute little beyond demonstrating the general principle.

I believe that such analyses lack the depth and nuance required to understand specific targets. For example, our findings for IL-6 would likely be missed in large-scale automated analyses, because no pipeline would link the variants to CRP levels and weigh them appropriately. Furthermore, no automated approach would pool biomarker data from clinical trials to provide triangulated evidence supporting the validity of the selected variants as proxies of IL-6 inhibition. To develop a genetic proxy that meaningfully reflects a pharmacological intervention, it is essential to understand the precise biological effects of that intervention and cross-validate with experimental and clinical data.

Link to our study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s44161-025-00700-7