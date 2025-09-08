Human genetics is at an especially exciting phase. Combined with advances in deep molecular omics profiling, it is transforming our understanding of disease biology, opening new avenues for drug target discovery and validation. Some really noteworthy case studies have appeared in the last days and weeks. This week’s round-up, highlights some papers and preprints that showcase, at different levels, how genetics and omics can be leveraged to discover, prioritize, and validate therapeutic targets.

1. From genetic variants to single-cell expression to human disease

Although genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have led to the discovery of thousands of disease-associated variants, linking them to concrete disease mechanisms remains challenging. Because most variants are located in non-coding genomic regions, they are thought to act mainly by influencing the expression of protein-coding genes. However, attempts to connect genetic variants with RNA abundance have largely relied on bulk tissue transcriptomics, which risks diluting cell-specific effects.

The TenK10K project aims to overcome this by linking genetic variation to gene expression at the single-cell level. They envision to pair whole genome sequencing with single-cell RNA sequencing in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from 10,000 participants. This is (as far as I know) by far the largest endeavor of its kind. In a first wave of this analysis, the team identified genetic variants influencing single-cell expression (single-cell expression quantitative trait loci, sc-eQTLs) in 1,928 participants. Now, they link these variants to GWAS data for 69 disease traits and 31 disease biomarkers using Mendelian randomization.

The analysis revealed over 58,000 gene–disease and nearly 700,000 gene–biomarker associations across 28 immune cell types, demonstrating that cell-specific analyses outperform bulk eQTL data, which would have missed 61% of these links despite a much larger sample size. Many protein-coding gene–disease associations where enriched in drug target-indication pairs, highlighting clinical relevance. Integrating Mendelian randomization with single-cell RNA sequencing from Crohn’s disease showed concordance between genetically predicted expression changes and observed cell-specific differential gene expression in colon tissue.

Link to study: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.28.25334614v1

2. From genetic signals to mechanisms via chromatin accessibility

Beyond eQTLs, there are other ways to link disease-associated variants with mechanisms at scale. One approach is to study DNA accessibility to transcription factors. Variants altering chromatin accessibility influence the exposure of underlying DNA to transcription factors, and as such probably affect the transcription and expression of specific genes. Assays for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing (ATAC-seq) allow the assessment of chromatin accessibility at scale.

A clever way of exploring if a disease-associated variant influences chromatin accessibility is to assess for differences between the two alleles of heterozygous carriers. Detecting such allele-specific differences can pinpoint functional variants that merit downstream study. A new study applied this approach to 62 induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines differentiated into microglia, astrocytes, and neurons, integrating the data with GWAS results for Alzheimer’s disease. They found several risk-associated variants colocalizing with heterozygous open chromatin sites. Among them, a variant in the PICALM locus altered both chromatin accessibility and reduced the expression of PICALM in iPSC-derived and human microglia. Indeed, when the authors used CRISPR-Cas9 to edit iPSCs from the non-risk to the risk genotype, PICALM expression dropped by 50% upon differentiation into microglia.

Further experiments revealed that the risk allele caused lipid droplet accumulation and impaired phagocytosis, potentially reducing clearance amyloid beta (Aβ) and myelin debris. These results outline a novel mechanism by which genetic variation influences Alzheimer’s disease susceptibility and point to new directions for pharmacological targeting.

Link to study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09486-x

3. From a GWAS signal to a drug target for chronic pain

A more conventional way of following-up on GWAS signals is through in vitro and in vivo experiments. While this approach is definitely less scalable, most GWAS signals still remain unexplored, offering excellent starting points for more focused analyses. Even if high-throughput approaches offer hints on precise mechanisms or causal genes, they still lack the resolution that deep molecular biology experimentation can offer.

The third highlighted study offers a good example. The disease trait of interest was chronic pain. Using the responses to a pain questionnaire distributed to 130,000 UK Biobank participants, a GWAS detected two genomic loci associated with self-reported pain intensity. One of the two loci was mapped to the SLC45A4 gene, coding for a solute carrier transporter of previously unclear function.

Follow-up experiments in mice revealed that SLC45A4 acts as a selective polyamine transporter in sensory neurons of the dorsal root ganglion, including nociceptors. Cryo-EM structural studies clarified how the transporter recognizes polyamines, and knockout mice showed normal touch sensitivity but reduced responses to heat and chemically induced pain, reflecting lower excitability of C-polymodal nociceptors. These findings establish a direct role for polyamine transport in pain perception and highlight SLC45A4 as a promising therapeutic target for chronic pain.

Link to study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09326-y

4. Using genomic data to validate a drug target for a specific indication

While the studies above started from genetic data to identify novel targets, human genetics can also provide valuable insights for the development of pre-selected drug targets. Most drug targets currently in preclinical or clinical development were not discovered through genomics, but genetic data can still inform their pipeline: validating their use for a specific indication, suggesting additional indications, identifying the right patient population, and anticipating potential safety concerns. The wealth of modern genomic datasets provides unprecedented opportunities for such analyses.

Using multiple genetic datasets, a new study detected 12 variants in the locus of the gene coding for the cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6) associated with reductions in C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, an effect expected for pharmacological IL-6 inhibition. These variants also influenced IL6 expression across multiple immune cell types and tissues, likely leading to lower IL-6 protein abundance. By aggregating these variants into a genetic instrument, the study robustly demonstrated that they effectively proxy pharmacological IL-6 inhibition, showing consistent effects on eight circulating biomarkers and two clinical endpoints, paralleling results observed in clinical trials of IL-6 signaling inhibition.

Further analyses linked the IL6 genetic proxy to reduced risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular outcomes, including coronary artery disease, atherosclerotic stroke, peripheral artery disease, and carotid atherosclerosis, supporting ongoing clinical development. Importantly, no major safety concerns were detected: the proxy was not associated with higher infection risk and even suggested lower risk of severe infection manifestations. Some unexpected associations also emerged: increased risk signals for migraine, glaucoma, and pregnancy-related hemorrhage, alongside potential protective effects for depression and gallstone disease, highlighting opportunities for deeper exploration in drug development.

Link to study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s44161-025-00700-7