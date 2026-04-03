The use of human genetics in drug development increasingly attracts attention as a means toward improving the inefficiencies of the industry. In a recent post, I revisited the widely cited claim that human genetic support for a drug target increases likelihood for drug approval by 2-3 times. In a closer review of the original study in Nature, I argued that the underlying dataset contains substantial inaccuracies and fails to capture, at scale, the nuances of individual target-indication pairs.

Beyond Minikel et al, a separate preprint from a team at 23andMe addressed the same question using their in-house dataset. 23andMe is a direct-to-consumer genetics company with a customer base of >12 million individuals, who have consented to research use of their self-reported medical data, enabling large-scale genotype-phenotype analyses. Founded in 2006, the company reached a peak valuation of ~$6 billion in 2021 before struggling to transition into drug development and eventually filing for bankruptcy last year. Following a near purchase by Regeneron, the company was ultimately reclaimed by its founder through a non-profit institute.

The preprint by Wang et al came out in 2024, just two months after the Nature paper, and amid a decline in the company’s valuation. The authors largely arrive at a similar conclusion: drug success rates are 2–3× higher when human genetic evidence links targets to their indications. This appears to externally validate the original claim. Here, I ask whether the 23andMe version genuinely replicates that finding, or whether both analyses share the same structural problems.

Mapping indications to GWAS traits: same story

The overall analytical approach is similar to Minikel et al, in that the authors use a historic dataset of drug development covering all target-indication pairs, and then assess which are backed by genetic support in their in-house dataset.

As in Minikel et al, the 23andMe team relies on the commercial database Citeline Pharmaprojects for developing their drug development dataset. While this is a useful resource for providing a broad overview of drug development, it unfortunately contains a substantial number of inaccuracies. These include issues with drug-target matching, clinical stage classification, indication-target mapping, and numerous duplicate entries. I will not revisit these limitations, as they were discussed in detail in my previous post.

An important issue is the accuracy of the phenotypes used in genetic analyses. In Minikel et al, genetic evidence was derived from publicly available genome-wide association studies (GWAS), where phenotype definitions vary widely. An ICD-10 code from a registry, a clinically adjudicated endpoint, a self-reported diagnosis, and a biomarker-defined trait can be largely different, and their accuracy varies across disease entities. Across the GWAS literature, phenotypic resolution and validity are highly inconsistent with many meta-analyses pooling studies applying different approaches. While it is practically infeasible to systematically evaluate outcome definitions across thousands of GWAS studies, this heterogeneity is a well-recognized source of bias in the field.

A distinct concern arises with 23andMe. Although homogeneous, their dataset lacks linkage to health records, registry-based outcomes, or systematic phenotyping. All outcomes are self-reported through relatively simple online questionnaires completed by participants. For many conditions, these include questions on physician diagnosis or treatment history. A substantial body of literature has evaluated the accuracy of self-reported diagnoses against more objective measures. While estimates of agreement vary across studies, there is consensus that accuracy differs substantially across disease categories (e.g. higher for more severe outcomes requiring surgery and lower for others, such as hypertension, depression, or dementia). Because misclassification rates differ across diseases, the impact on GWAS effect estimates and downstream analyses is difficult to predict and will vary by trait.

Out of their questionnaires, the authors derived 5,257 self-reported disease entries across consented participants. These were mapped to Experimental Factor Ontology (EFO) terms. In parallel, drug indications from Citeline were also mapped to EFO entries, and matches between genetic traits and indications were defined using a similarity score threshold of 0.9. However, some obvious examples of inaccuracies emerge just by scrolling through the listed mappings in Supplementary Table 1 (I did not reach beyond “A”, as there were already enough examples to highlight):

“Abortion, Spontaneous” is mapped to “age”

“Acromegaly” is mapped to “female infertility”

“Acute coronary syndrome” is mapped to “ischemic stroke”

“Amyloid Neuropathies, Familial” is mapped to “dermatomyositis”

“Amyloidosis” is mapped to “myasthenia gravis”

Errors of this kind cut in both directions: some target-indication pairs will be incorrectly attributed genetic support, while others with genuine support will be missed.

Taken together, the inconsistencies in the Citeline database, the limitations of self-reported outcome definitions in 23andMe, and the apparent inaccuracies in indication mapping between the two datasets introduce widespread misclassification in this dataset as well. The extent to which this may bias the reported results would be very hard to assess.

Genetic analyses and gene mapping strategy

Around 7.5 million individuals were included in the GWAS analyses by 23andMe. The analytical strategy and the QC steps of the GWAS analyses appear largely standard. Following GWAS, the authors map GWAS signals to putatively causal genes, using a newly trained model termed variant-to-gene (V2G), which assigns a confidence score to each variant–gene link. This model is trained to predict causal genes based on the following features:

Presence of coding loss-of-function or missense variants (stop-gain, start/stop lost, frameshift, missense, in-frame indels, splice-site variants) in high linkage disequilibrium (LD) with the lead variant (r² > 0.8).

Expression, protein, and splicing quantitative trait loci (QTL) in high LD with the GWAS index variant (r² ≥ 0.8).

Colocalization between GWAS and QTL summary statistics defined as posterior probability of a shared causal variant (H4) ≥ 0.8.

Distance of the index variant to the nearest gene (transcription start site).

To train the model, the authors use “ground truth” causal genes that have previously been curated as high-confidence gene–phenotype pairs. These include gene-trait links used for training the L2G score by Open Targets, as well as an evaluation set used to assess the PoPS score, another gene prioritization model based on trait-relevant features such as cell-type-specific expression. The final ground truth dataset includes 445 gene–trait links used to train L2G and 589 genes mapped to 95 traits from the UK Biobank used as the PoPS evaluation set.

The authors report that they replicate 368 gene–trait links from this list in their own dataset and use them as training data. The resulting model appears to perform well on this benchmark, with performance largely driven by coding variant features, which tend to dominate the predictive signal.

Performance of the V2G model, as provided in Supplementary Table 5 in the preprint by Wang et al.

That said, there is limited transparency in the predictions of the model for individual genes. This is a completely new model that could justify a paper by itself. A strong performance on assigning causal genes within a set of high-confidence genes does not guarantee generalization across the genome. Many “ground truth” labels are derived from settings where coding variants provide clear causal evidence. It is therefore expected that the model performs well in these cases.

The limitations of models like V2G are most pronounced in the typical GWAS signal: one lacking high-confidence coding variants, often sitting in gene deserts or a complex region where a single variant acts as an eQTL for multiple neighboring genes simultaneously. In these settings, which are unfortunately the rule rather than the exception, causal gene assignment becomes substantially less reliable.

The accuracy of these predictions directly affects which target-indication pairs are considered to have genetic support. Unlike Minikel et al, the authors do not provide details on which specific target-indication pairs are supported by human genetic evidence, limiting the ability to assess model performance in real-world drug development contexts.

Another underdiscussed limitation is the decision to pursue gene burden tests based on imputed rare variants from array genotyping. Burden tests aggregate rare (typically <1%) predicted loss-of-function or damaging variants within a gene to improve power for detecting associations. Because these variants often have large functional effects, they are considered to offer strong evidence of causality.

However, rare variants are not directly captured by SNP arrays, which are designed primarily for common variants. As a result, studies performing burden tests of rare variants typically rely on whole-exome or whole-genome sequencing. The 23andMe approach instead relies on imputation, i.e. inferring unobserved variants from observed genotypes using reference panels and linkage disequilibrium patterns. While this approach performs well for common variants, its accuracy is reduced for rare variants.

A beautiful depiction of the differences between whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing, and genotyping. Source .

It is difficult to assess the quality of this imputation, as the 23andMe team likely relies on internal reference panels. Furthermore, the authors do not specify how many of the genetically supported target-indication pairs are driven by burden tests of rare variants versus V2G predictions from common-variant GWAS signals. The authors acknowledge this limitation, noting that imputation cannot fully capture the variant landscape available from sequencing. They report an imputation quality threshold of R² > 0.3 and provide power calculations to estimate the impact of imperfect imputation on variant effect estimates.

Despite these limitations, a key strength of this analysis is that all data are derived from a single dataset using a consistent analytical framework, spanning phenotype definition, genetic association analysis, and gene mapping.

Key results

Using this approach, the authors identified 110,249 gene-phenotype pairs across 13,552 genes and 693 GWAS phenotypes, which were mapped to 745 indications in the Citeline database. Using their in-house dataset, they were able to find 1,021 target-indication pairs in clinical development (phase I and beyond) with genetic support, compared to 779 in the public domain that were used by Minikel et al. There is only moderate overlap in the genetically supported targets between the two datasets.

Comparing the target-indication pairs that reached approval to the ones that entered clinical development without achieving launch (phase I +), they find a 2.2 (95% CI: 1.9-2.5) relative success rate. This estimate is slightly deflated but largely comparable to the one reported by Minikel et al (2.6, 95% CI: 2.3–3.0).

Given the uncertainty in estimating this success rate due to many of the imprecisions I mentioned before, some of the downstream results may be of greater interest than the point estimate itself.

Notably, Wang et al show that this effect estimate is modified by key properties of the genetic evidence.

Specifically, the relative success rate increases with

Larger effect sizes, as measured by the odds ratio (OR) of the variant (close to 4x enrichment for an OR > 2).

Lower allele frequency, with rarer variants showing stronger associations with successful targets (>3x enrichment for minimum allele frequency (MAF) <1% and >4x for MAF < 0.1%).

Higher confidence in gene assignment, as quantified by the V2G score (up to 5x enrichment for >99.999% confidence).

Stronger statistical association at the locus, as reflected by lower GWAS p-values (>3x enrichment for a p < 5E-50).

These findings, not reported by Minikel et al, are consistent with the prevailing belief in the field that rare coding variants with large effects on disease risk are more likely to translate into successful drug targets. While this interpretation is intuitive, it should be considered in light of the imputation limitations of rare variants (MAF < 1%). This does not only apply to the modifying effect of MAF, but also to strength of association and V2G score, which should be highly correlated with variant frequency (rare variants tend to have larger effects, and V2G is largely influenced by rare coding variants). Nevertheless, the dose–response relationship across these modifiers increases confidence that the signal is genuine.

Another notable finding is the number of drug targets with genetic support from rare variants (MAF <1%) in the 23andMe dataset compared to other datasets that may exhibit similarly high success rates (3-4x) but have not yet entered clinical development. This includes > 2,500 target-indication pairs in the 23andMe dataset versus fewer than 1,000 in other datasets.

When considering pairs with >2.5-fold increased probability of approval, the authors estimate that > 25,000 target-indication pairs supported by 23andMe data could be pursued clinically, compared to more than 15,000 supported by public data.

Bottom line

On the surface, the 23andMe analysis appears to independently replicate the 2–3× claim. But the independence is only partial. Both analyses draw on the same commercial drug development database, full of inconsistencies, and both apply imperfect automated pipelines to match clinical indications to genetic traits. They also share the fundamental challenge of linking GWAS signals to causal genes at scale. Notably, even the genetically supported target-indication pairs overlap by 30–40%. As a result, this analysis inherits many of the limitations present in the work by Minikel et al. The convergence on a 2–3× effect size may therefore reflect a true underlying signal, but it may also arise from shared structural assumptions and methodological constraints that push both analyses toward a similar estimate.

That said, the 23andMe analysis has a real advantage over Minikel et al that should not be overlooked. All components of the genetic analyses (genotype data, QC steps, phenotype definitions, gene mapping) are derived from a single cohort following a consistent pipeline. As a result, the heterogeneity that governs the publicly available GWAS space is largely absent here. This coherence does not fix the problems inherited from Citeline, nor does it improve the accuracy of self-reported phenotypes. But it does mean that the sources of imprecision are more uniform across the dataset, which might matter for interpreting secondary findings.

The 23andMe analysis shows that the quality of genetic evidence modifies relative success rates, which increase systematically with larger effect sizes, rarer variants, higher gene-mapping confidence, and stronger statistical associations. A key question is whether these patterns could themselves be driven by the same imprecision that affects the headline estimate. However, because all comparisons are made within the same dataset and processed through a consistent pipeline, systematic errors are expected to affect subgroups in a similar way. What the dose-response patterns capture is the variation in signal quality across different kinds of genetic evidence and that variation is less likely to be explained by noise alone. The consistency of the gradient across four modifiers, each pointing in the same biological direction, therefore provides support for the robustness of the signal.

These patterns provide a more granular view than the headline estimate: genetic support is not a binary classification, and its strength and nature matter. Rare coding variants with large effects and high-confidence gene assignments appear to be more predictive of clinical success. While this aligns with prevailing expectations, the scale at which this pattern is observed provides, for the first time, empirical grounding for a widely held assumption in the context of drug development. It should be noted, however, that rare variants were not well captured in the 23andMe dataset. The modifying effects of variant frequency and, by extension, given their known correlations with rarity, effect size and V2G score should therefore be interpreted with caution.

Before closing, it is worth noting the context in which this preprint appeared. Published amid significant financial pressure for 23andMe, the preprint places a lot of emphasis on three points: (1) that self-reported phenotyping can support meaningful genetic discovery, (2) that array-based imputation of rare variants is feasible and informative, and (3) that a database of the scale of 23andMe can accelerate genomic discovery and inform drug development. This inevitably feels like an effort to highlight the value of their dataset. Whether this reflects an intentional effort to position themselves toward potential industry partners is of course impossible to know, but it is relevant context for interpreting the results.

As in my previous post, my goal here is not to dismiss the value of genetic evidence. Human genetic support remains one of the few target-level features with empirical support for improving the odds of drug approval. But my most honest reading of both analyses is that the 2–3× headline figure is a rough estimate derived from very imperfect data. It is useful for making the case for human genetics at a higher level, but not for driving decisions about individual programs. Despite its limitations, what the 23andMe analysis adds, is (1) indirect qualitative evidence through emerging dose-response patterns that the underlying signal is probably real, and (2) a demonstration that the nuances of genetic evidence for each target-indication pair matter more than a headline number.