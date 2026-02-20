The Codon

The Codon

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Michael Halassa's avatar
Michael Halassa
Feb 20

Thanks. This is useful. I’m not a geneticist so I think this would take me quite a bit of time to fully understand, but this is generally congruent with my non-expert sense.

A thought experiment: if you had infinite resources, where do you think we should invest?

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