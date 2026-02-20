A central promise of the genetic revolution has been that understanding why some individuals are more susceptible than others to a given disease would illuminate underlying biology and, ultimately, open new therapeutic avenues. Two decades after the first genome-wide association studies, this promise has been fulfilled in one sense: for most common diseases, tens or hundreds of loci across the genome have now been robustly associated with disease risk.

What has become clear just as quickly, however, is that locus discovery alone does not necessarily translate directly into druggable mechanisms. The genome is not a cleanly engineered system, but the product of billions of years of evolutionary trial and error. Disease-associated variants tend to be highly correlated with nearby variants through linkage disequilibrium and frequently exert regulatory effects on multiple genes across tissues and cell types. As a result, a single association signal often points to several plausible biological explanations rather than one clear causal pathway.

Early efforts to resolve this ambiguity relied on painstaking experimental follow-up. Results from studies targeting signals identified in the early era of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have only begun to emerge in recent years. While these efforts have provided important insights, they are slow, costly, and difficult to scale. With tens of thousands of GWAS loci now linked to human disease, it is clear that a one-by-one approach cannot keep pace with discovery.

The next wave of translational genetics therefore focused on systematically linking genetic variation to molecular phenotypes: gene expression, protein levels, DNA methylation, and other downstream traits—across tissues and, more recently, individual cell types. These approaches have been transformative, allowing us to narrow the space of plausible mechanisms and prioritize candidate genes with far greater precision than was previously possible.

And yet, even with this abundance of multi-omic resources (now extending to single-cell resolution and requiring investments of several millions of dollars), causal interpretation still often remains elusive. A recent exchange of comments in Nature Genetics on a GWAS signal for cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA) at APOE are a great case study of the challenges of interpreting genetic associations, even under seemingly ideal data conditions. They are worth reading for anyone interested in translating GWAS hits to drug targets.

The studies focus on a signal on chromosome 19 within the well-known APOE locus that was recently identified in a neuropathology GWAS as being associated with CAA. CAA can be thought of as the vascular counterpart of Alzheimer’s disease (AD): rather than accumulating within the brain parenchyma, amyloid is deposited in the leptomeningeal and cortical small vessels. Clinically, CAA is linked to intracerebral hemorrhage and cognitive decline, and it has gained broader attention in recent years because of its association with amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), a complication observed with recently approved anti-amyloid therapies.

The involvement of the APOE locus in CAA has been recognized for many years, in close analogy to its role in AD. However, this recent GWAS study analyzed 7,804 brains and quantified CAA burden at autopsy, the only gold-standard approach for diagnosing the disease. Beyond the well-established APOE signals, the authors identified an additional, independent variant within the locus associated with CAA burden (rs7247551). In the original paper, they show that this variant is associated with altered DNA methylation at CpG sites upstream of APOC2 in dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, and that the signal colocalizes with APOC2 expression across brain regions. Based on these observations, they conclude that the association is most likely driven by APOC2 expression, a neighboring gene within the apolipoprotein cluster that is also involved in lipoprotein metabolism.

Colocalization of the rs7247551 signal (near APOC2 ) between CAA and methylation sites in ROSMAP. Source .

In a comment on this paper, Belloy et al proposed an alternative, APOC2-independent explanation. They noted that the lead risk variant (rs7247551) is highly correlated (R² = 0.98) with another variant (rs2288911) located 5 kb closer to APOE, within a region containing microglia-specific active enhancers and promoters, and showing evidence of chromatin interactions with APOE. The variant is associated with higher APOE expression in microglia as captured in single-nucleus RNA-sequencing studies, and is also linked to CAA burden as well as AD risk, independently of the known APOE haplotypes. Within microglia, the variant does not appear to influence APOC2 expression. The hypothesis that increased microglial APOE drives disease is biologically plausible and aligns with recent experimental studies.

Effect of rs2288911 on APOE expression across different cell types (Mic: microglia, Ast: astrocytes, OPC: oligodendroglial progenitor cells, Oli: oligodendroglia, Inh: inhibitory neurons, Exc: excitatory neurons). Source .

In response to this comment, the original authors performed additional analyses. Because both the neuropathology GWAS and the single-nucleus eQTL study were conducted within ROSMAP, they had access to individual-level data that could directly link microglial gene expression with CAA burden. Intriguingly, in the dataset where the variant was associated with both neuropathology markers of CAA and microglial APOE expression, APOE expression in microglia was not correlated with CAA burden. In contrast, brain APOC2 methylation status was correlated with CAA burden.

A quick check of publicly available resources highlights just how complex this locus is. In GTEx, the same variant (rs2288911) influences the expression of multiple neighboring genes, including APOC1, APOC2, APOC4, and CLPTM1, across several tissues, including brain regions. Notably, for APOC2, the effect on expression in the brain appears even stronger than for APOE.

Examples of significant effects of rs2288911 on expression of neighboring genes across tissues in GTEx. Detailed list available here .

Taken together, despite the availability of large-scale GWASs for clinical phenotypes and neuropathology, extensive transcriptomic resources across tissues and brain regions, and even single-cell transcriptomic data, we still cannot draw a clear conclusion about the causal gene or mechanism at this locus. If interested in pharmacologically exploiting the driving signal, this matters, as targeting microglial APOE versus APOC2-driven pathways would imply fundamentally different drug development strategies.



It is a good reminder that even in the era of massive datasets and rich functional data moving from genetic association to mechanism, and ultimately to actionable drug targets, remains more challenging than discovering new loci.