The Codon

The Codon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sahil Siraj's avatar
Sahil Siraj
Jul 28

This is really interesting. Being a STEM student looking to get into omics in future, these kind of articles help me to find things that I need to keep in mind for future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Signal Exchange's avatar
The Signal Exchange
Jul 22

Great article! Thanks for sharing your thoughts and clearing up some systemic facts!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marios Georgakis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture