The Codon

The Codon

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Deepak Jha's avatar
Deepak Jha
6h

yeah, people just take these things on face value and lots of nuance here. For example: going by this logic, you would never pursue PDCD1 (famously called PD-1). When people started working in GLP1s, I don’t believe they had the necessary GWAS/ genetics support.

Great post!

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Fredrik Landfors's avatar
Fredrik Landfors
1d

Thanks Marios, this was a very interesting and thoughtful review.

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