Interesting reads on genetics, omics, and deep phenotyping from last week.

Towards individualized prevention of atherosclerotic disease

Using AI-based phenotyping in coronary CT angiographies, we can now assess the individual plaque and risk burden for myocardial infarction at the individual level & guide prevention strategies accordingly.

👉This consensus paper provides tailored treatment recommendations based on individualized plaque analysis.

🔗 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41569-025-01191-6

IVF embryo selection based on polygenic risk scores

Herasight, a new IVF embryo selection startup, suggested a novel set of polygenic risk scores to select embryos for implantation during IVF, providing scores for several medical conditions, but also IQ, raising again ethical and medical controversies.

🔗 Several reads on this:

• the whitepaper of the company: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EpFi160I1t11RWYFe1_uJZ0ixP4WL-Na/view

• tweets & blogposts: https://aeon.co/essays/embryo-risk-screening-is-already-here-what-are-the-ethical-risks & https://www.astralcodexten.com/p/suddenly-trait-based-embryo-selection & https://x.com/SashaGusevPosts/status/1951085088290029845

New source of single-cell and dynamic eQTLs

Using data from >1.5M PBMCs from 235 Japanese individuals, this study provides a novel resource for germline genetic variants influencing gene expression within individual cells and contexts for East Asian ancestry populations.

🔗Link to study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-025-02266-3

📊eQTL summary stats: https://humandbs.dbcls.jp/en/hum0197-v25

A genomic exploration of frailty

Studying the latent genetic architecture of 30 traits related to accelerated aging in more than 2M individuals, this genomic SEM study reveals 408 genomic loci associated with frailty.

🔗Link to study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-025-02269-0

📊Summary stats: https://www.ebi.ac.uk/gwas/studies/GCST90624046

Semaglutide effects on epigenetic aging clocks in a randomized trial

With most aging clocks never being tested for responsiveness in trials, this study of the GLP1 receptor agonist semaglutide, shows in a phase 2b randomized trial of 84 HIV patients significant decreases in several epigenetic aging clocks.

🔗 https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.07.09.25331038v1.full.pdf

Enjoy the reads!