The Codon

The Codon

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Sergey Kornilov's avatar
Sergey Kornilov
5d

Neat analysis, thanks.

This is promising but insufficient for translational optimism for exactly the reasons you outlined. Clear biological plausibility and signal, but largely a “so what” feeling. Yes, important as validation, and when do we ever see the signal coming from both targets and linked to missense variants? Rarely :(

Agree re:would have been nice to see chip heritability. Haven’t read it yet so don’t know if metabolic trait PRS were examined. Feels like a stronger direction for both prediction and stratification… but/and it’s implicitly in the model already via baseline BMI and metabolic syndrome components.

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