Personalized pharmacotherapy has been one of the biggest promises of the genomic revolution: the idea that we can select treatments for patients based on their germline genomic profile. A patient with high blood pressure walks into your office. Why gamble on which of the available drugs will help? Just profile their genome and prescribe the one that maximizes efficacy and minimizes side effects. Personalize practice.

Pharmacogenetics, the field dealing with this concept, has been around for over 60 years. For example, a 1956 study found an inherited defect in red blood cells (later identified as G6PD deficiency) associated with hemolytic anemia in certain individuals receiving the anti-malarial drug primaquine. While individual variation in drug response has long been recognized, identifying its genetic basis in the pre-genomic era often felt like looking for a needle in a haystack. Much of the early progress focused on variants affecting drug metabolism, such as enzymes of the cytochrome P450 system (CYP450).

One would expect that the arrival of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) would transform the field. However, its impact has been to date largely underwhelming. A few variants associated with response to commonly used drugs have emerged, but most associations were weak, and the idea of using genetics to fine-tune drug choice has remained elusive. While disease-incidence GWASs scaled quickly to very large sample sizes, drug response studies require granular longitudinal data, accurate phenotyping, dosing records, follow-up, most of which sits locked in clinical trial datasets that are rarely made public. This makes reaching the sample sizes needed for meaningful discovery of a polygenic background very hard.

A study published this week in Nature pursued a GWAS of weight loss efficacy and gastrointestinal side-effect risk in 27,885 users of the blockbuster obesity medications semaglutide (GLP-1 receptor agonist) and tirzepatide (double GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist). This is a very large sample size, almost unprecedented for a pharmacogenomic study. As such, it comes with a number of interesting insights, but also unique challenges.

Many accounts chose to focus on the potential clinical applications of the study. Even Nature itself published two editorials titled “Genetics reveal why people respond differently to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs” and “Why obesity drugs work better for some people: these genes hold clues”. It is worth taking a closer look

The study

The study is based on 23andMe data, specifically a subset of 27,885 customers, who reported to have used GLP-1 medications and were invited to complete additional questionnaires about weight loss, dosing, prescribing patterns, pre-treatment BMI and weight, treatment duration, and side effects (survey questions are detailed in Supplementary Table 24). The survey launched online in August 2024, targeted to participants who had previously answered yes to ‘Have you ever taken prescription medications to help you lose weight?’.

Two points that I believe are important to keep in mind when interpreting the findings.

First, these are not prospective data. Participants answered the survey once. It is not a longitudinal study, in a way that participants were contacted when they initiated treatment to report their weight and then followed over time to report their weight again. They reported their weight before they started the medication and their current on-medication or post-medication weight at the same time. This can lead to inaccuracies, which are very well-recognized in epidemiology.

Second, these are self-reported data, an issue that keeps appearing with 23andMe-based studies. Weight is a particularly unreliable self-reported phenotype. The authors themselves confirm this: in a subset with access to electronic health record data, the distribution of on-drug BMI change was clearly shifted toward greater weight loss in survey respondents compared to EHR records (see below; median BMI change −11.8% across self-reported data vs. −5.8% across EHR data). When comparing 195 participants with both electronic health record data and survey replies, there was a clear overestimation of BMI change in survey participants (self-report = −14.1% vs. −8.4% in EHR, P = 1.1 × 10−9).

Using these responses, the authors computed percentual BMI changes over the reported treatment duration (median 8.3 months) and pursued a GWAS to detect variants associated with it after adjusting for age, sex, pre-treatment BMI, dose, drug type, and treatment duration. The GWAS was run in 15,237 individuals of European ancestry after filtering for missing data and relatedness and key results were replicated in other ancestries, as well as externally in the All of Us cohort and the UK Biobank.

Separate GWASs were run for eleven side-effects commonly reported for these medications (constipation, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, unpleasant taste sensation, stomach pain, loss of pleasure from eating, muscle weakness, facial skin sagging, and sagging skin around the buttocks). These GWASs are not as well-powered, as they represent binary phenotypes, largely depending on number of cases (based on supplementary tables, I estimated it to 5-10% for nausea and 20-25% for vomiting).

Main findings

The main signal for drug efficacy (BMI change) was a hit in the GLP1R locus on chromosome 6. The lead SNP, the missense variant rs10305420, had its T allele associated with 0.64% greater on-drug BMI loss, corresponding to approximately 0.76 kg of weight lost. The variant changes the seventh amino acid of the GLP-1 receptor from proline to leucine (p.Pro7Leu). It is relatively common, with a frequency of 7–40% across ancestries, more common in Europeans and least common in populations of African ancestry. The association was replicated in 4,855 individuals with EHR data from All of Us, though not in the UK Biobank.

For side effects, GWAS signals for both nausea and vomiting again mapped to the GLP1R locus. While the lead SNPs were different than rs10305420, the signals showed strong evidence of colocalization, suggesting that the same variant(s) might drive the associations. The odds ratio (OR) for the effect allele of index SNP for nausea was 1.36, whereas for vomiting 1.57. There was evidence that the variants associated with more weight loss, tended to also increase risk of both side-effects. No genome-wide significant associations emerged for other side effects.

In a tirzepatide-only analysis for vomiting, an additional signal appeared in the GIPR locus, the second target of the drug. The lead SNP correlated almost perfectly (r2=0.99) with a missense coding variant (rs1800437), which the authors assumed to be the causal one. The C allele associated with an OR for 1.83.

This is all extraordinarily biologically plausible. Every signal maps directly to the known molecular targets of these drugs. There is no reason to question that these signals are not real. It is actually to be expected that structural variation in the proteins these drugs are designed to bind will influence binding properties and downstream response. Still, it is genuinely satisfying to see this confirmed at scale, and the study adds meaningful evidence that the strongest genetic signals for GLP-1 medications sit precisely on the drug targets and not in metabolism genes or pharmacokinetic modifiers.

The study, however, does not conclude there. It goes on to ask whether the detected variants can be used to predict who will respond to GLP-1 medications and who will experience side effects.

The prediction problem

Here is where the paper becomes more controversial.

The authors build a predictive model combining demographic and clinical variables (age, sex, education, pre-treatment BMI, dosing, drug type, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, hypertension) with the identified SNP, aiming to explain individual variation in BMI loss. The combined model explains almost 25% of variance, which is actually not bad for a complex phenotype, though nowhere near clinically actionable at the individual patient level.

The problem is that the SNP adds essentially nothing to the model. The R² in the test set is 24.31% with the SNP included and 24.17% without it. The marginal contribution of the variant (which I estimate explains < 5% of variance on its own) is negligible once clinical variables are included.

The same applies to side-effect prediction. The model achieves an AUC of 0.68 for vomiting, meaning that if you took two random participants, one of whom experienced vomiting and one who didn't, the model would correctly identify the vomiting patient 68% of the time (a coin flip gives 50%). Adding the variant moved this from 65.7% to 67.9%.

The effects of the variants themselves are clinically negligible. No physician will ever change a prescribing decision based on a predicted 0.76 kg difference in weight loss. That figure is smaller than normal intra-individual weight fluctuation across a single day. Even this effect is estimated on self-reported data that the authors themselves show to be inflated by nearly a factor of two. In All of Us, the effect of rs10305420 was already reduced from 0.64% to 0.47% BMI change. In the UK Biobank, replication failed entirely. The real-world effect of this variant could plausibly be even smaller than the paper suggests.

If anything, this analysis demonstrates that genetics does not sufficiently explain inter-individual variability in GLP-1 efficacy or toxicity, which is precisely the opposite of the message many editorials and news releases chose to emphasize.

Some thoughts and take-aways

At its core, this is an interesting pharmacogenomic study that demonstrates that meaningful signals can emerge from large-scale observational, self-reported data, without the granular trial-level phenotyping we have long assumed to be a prerequisite. Such discoveries are informative for better understanding the biology of drug response and even the mechanisms influencing pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, as well as some of the toxicity effects of drugs. The attention that the study got from a publication in Nature is also encouraging, as the field has felt stagnant, and studies like this one could help motivate investment in larger and better-powered pharmacogenomic efforts.

That said, the variants identified here will not improve clinical prediction in any meaningful way. The likely over-inflated effect sizes reported here are too small and the amount of inter-individual variability explained by them is clinically meaningless.

There is a broader concern worth raising. Many clinicians and clinical researchers outside of genetics already view the field with considerable skepticism, perceiving it as chronically overhyped relative to its deliverables. It is a common critique that genetic effects are often too small to be clinically actionable, which is largely fair, but neglects the genuine impact on biological discovery and drug development, and the settings where rare variants or polygenic scores can be meaningfully predictive. Studies like this one, when accompanied by overstated claims about clinical utility, feed exactly that perception. Skepticism in the clinical community slows adoption of genuinely useful findings and makes it harder to build the large collaborative datasets the field actually needs.

Finally, I would like to highlight two points on open questions and new opportunities. The first is a missed opportunity for a heritability estimate. Although the study was not powered to detect additional loci at genome-wide significance, it could have offered an estimate of SNP-based heritability. For other traits, this was a key contribution of early GWASs.

The second is a call for potential future work. GLP-1 medications are prescribed for weight loss and diabetes, and physicians are blind to any genetic variation influencing their efficacy, which creates something close to a natural experiment. If the detected variants genuinely influence drug response through receptor binding, one might expect them to also modify effects on the growing list of other outcomes for which these drugs are being studied, from cardiovascular disease and fatty liver disease to alcohol addiction, neurodegeneration, and osteoarthritis. This could be an opportunity to explore efficacy signals among GLP-1 medication users with observational data and inform future drug development.