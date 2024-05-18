The Codon
Please DO that research
A reply to the "ten topics that do not need to be studied"
19 hrs ago
Marios Georgakis
August 2025
Breaking the implementation barrier for polygenic scores
From embryo selection to clinical decision-making
Aug 19
Marios Georgakis
Codon#3: A weekly reading list on genetics, omics & deep phenotyping
July 28 - August 3, 2025
Aug 4
Marios Georgakis
July 2025
Codon#2: What I was reading last week on genetics, omics & deep phenotyping
July 21-27
Jul 28
Marios Georgakis
Codon #1: This week's reads on genetics, omics & deep phenotyping
July 14-20 2025
Jul 20
Marios Georgakis
Overinterpreting underpowered multi-omics experiments
Betaine, Exercise-in-a-pill, Geroprotection
Jul 19
Marios Georgakis
May 2024
Coming soon
This is The Codon.
May 18, 2024
Marios Georgakis
