The Codon

The Codon

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Codon

Genetics, omics, AI, and the future of biotech and medicine

People

Marios Georgakis

@mariosgeorgakis
Marios Georgakis's avatar
Physician-scientist leading a lab at LMU Munich. Visiting scientist at Broad Institute. Writing about genetics, omics, deep phenotyping, and the future of biotech and medicine.
© 2025 Marios Georgakis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture